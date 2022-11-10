AEW News: Jeff Jarrett Takes Shots At WWE on Dynamite, Another Elite Segment Hints At Full Gear Return, More Dynamite Highlights

– During his promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett appeared to take shots at WWE, specifically Braun Strowman and Triple H.

While putting over Satnam Singh, Jarrett mentioned a “make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and who is produced by the banana-nosed circus.”

The make believe monster would likely be Strowman, while it’s believed the ‘banana-nosed circus’ refers to Triple H.

– Another vignette for The Elite aired on Dynamite, which hinted at the trio making their return at Full Gear.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode: