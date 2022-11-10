wrestling / News
AEW News: Jeff Jarrett Takes Shots At WWE on Dynamite, Another Elite Segment Hints At Full Gear Return, More Dynamite Highlights
– During his promo on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett appeared to take shots at WWE, specifically Braun Strowman and Triple H.
While putting over Satnam Singh, Jarrett mentioned a “make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and who is produced by the banana-nosed circus.”
The make believe monster would likely be Strowman, while it’s believed the ‘banana-nosed circus’ refers to Triple H.
.@TheLethalJay scores the victory and we're served a history lesson from the #LastOutlaw @RealJeffJarrett LIVE on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/GNfR0d9opi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2022
– Another vignette for The Elite aired on Dynamite, which hinted at the trio making their return at Full Gear.
#theElite @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX
Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork ! pic.twitter.com/s1Ti3S7176
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 10, 2022
