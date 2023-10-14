wrestling / News
AEW News: Ryan Nemeth Claims He’s a Star, Bryan Danielson on The Brie & Nikki Show, Evil Uno Unboxing Trading Cards on All Elite Arcade
– It looks like AEW wrestler Ryan Nemeth is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The AEW TikTok channel released the following message from Nemeth telling fans he’s not unhinged:
@allelitewrestling #RyanNemeth has a message for all #AEW fans: HE’S NOT UNHINGED! #allelitewrestling #aewdynamite #aewrampage #aewcollision #prowrestling ♬ original sound – AllEliteWrestling
– The full YouTube video is now available of Bryan Danielson on The Brie & Nikki Show:
– Evil Uno is inboxing new AEW Skybox Metal Universe cards from Upper Deck Sports later today on All Elite Arcade:
Today is a Special Saturday Edition of #AllEliteArcade!@EvilUno is unboxing the new AEW Skybox Metal Universe cards from our friends at @UpperDeckSports 🔥
Will we pull a super-rare Metal-X card?
Tune in at 12pm ET / 9am PT to find out!
➤ https://t.co/OZDCBGjFVH#AEWgames pic.twitter.com/ckjhwAuJ9z
— AEW Games (@AEWGames) October 14, 2023
