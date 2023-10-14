wrestling / News

AEW News: Ryan Nemeth Claims He’s a Star, Bryan Danielson on The Brie & Nikki Show, Evil Uno Unboxing Trading Cards on All Elite Arcade

October 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Ryan Nemeth Image Credit: AEW/Twitter

– It looks like AEW wrestler Ryan Nemeth is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The AEW TikTok channel released the following message from Nemeth telling fans he’s not unhinged:

@allelitewrestling #RyanNemeth has a message for all #AEW fans: HE’S NOT UNHINGED! #allelitewrestling #aewdynamite #aewrampage #aewcollision #prowrestling ♬ original sound – AllEliteWrestling

– The full YouTube video is now available of Bryan Danielson on The Brie & Nikki Show:

– Evil Uno is inboxing new AEW Skybox Metal Universe cards from Upper Deck Sports later today on All Elite Arcade:

