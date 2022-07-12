wrestling / News
AEW News: The Butcher Chats With Renee Paquette, Danhausen Unboxes a Holy Grail, Track #2 on Symphony Series 1
– AEW star The Butcher, aka Andy Williams, is Renee Paquette’s guest on today’s edition of The Sessions. Here’s the full audio and description for the podcast:
It’s AEW’s The Butcher, but for the purposes of our discussion he’s Andy Williams the guitarist for Every Time I Die, the metal band that just wrapped up a nearly 25-year run. Still in the middle of his come-down from the road, Andy’s revealing how he balances the life of a multi-hyphenate, talks eating with Matty Matheson of “The Bear,” and why he wants to get Orange Cassidy in a DJ battle.
– Danhausen reveals he got a new Holy Grail in a new vlog:
– AEW has revealed “Battle Cry” for Kenny Omega as Track #2 on the upcoming Symphony: Series I EP:
Track #2 on the upcoming #AEW Symphony: Series I EP is BATTLE CRY, a cinematic hybrid approach of one of the all time great @AEWMusic themes arranged by @zaneolivermusic!#AEW Symphony: Series I hits all DSPs this FRIDAY! @MikeyRukus | @KennyOmegamanX pic.twitter.com/koFD5Wj28M
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2022
