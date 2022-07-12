AEW News: The Butcher Chats With Renee Paquette, Danhausen Unboxes a Holy Grail, Track #2 on Symphony Series 1

– AEW star The Butcher, aka Andy Williams, is Renee Paquette’s guest on today’s edition of The Sessions. Here’s the full audio and description for the podcast:

It’s AEW’s The Butcher, but for the purposes of our discussion he’s Andy Williams the guitarist for Every Time I Die, the metal band that just wrapped up a nearly 25-year run. Still in the middle of his come-down from the road, Andy’s revealing how he balances the life of a multi-hyphenate, talks eating with Matty Matheson of “The Bear,” and why he wants to get Orange Cassidy in a DJ battle.

– Danhausen reveals he got a new Holy Grail in a new vlog:

– AEW has revealed “Battle Cry” for Kenny Omega as Track #2 on the upcoming Symphony: Series I EP: