wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Looking to Make Chicago a Regular Thanksgiving Venue, No Joey Janela/Kip Sabian Feud Planned
– Tony Khan is seeking to make Chicago a regular location for AEW on Thanksgiving, as well as Labor Day. The WON reports that while the idea of running Chicago right after WWE was there for four nights didn’t make a lot of sense on the surface, Khan wants to make both holidays traditional nights for the city.
– The site also notes that there are currently no plans for a feud between Joey Janela and Kip Sabian. There was speculation that the company might run the feud after Penelope Ford kissed Sabian at Full Gear after Janela’s loss to Shawn Spears and said, “Why be bad when you can be superbad?” which was a reference to her being “The Bad Girl” when she was teamed with Janela. However, the Newsletter says that was an ad lib from Ford and as of now, the feud is not in the cards.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on CM Punk Signing With FS1 for WWE Backstage, How FOX Sports Avoided Leaks
- Backstage Update on Mauro Ranallo and Corey Graves Incident, WWE Viewing Corey Graves as the ‘Victim,’ More Details on Ranallo’s Exit and Return in 2017
- Kenny Omega On What Hurt Most In His Lights Out Match at Full Gear, Addresses Criticism Of It
- Victoria Recalls What Vince McMahon Told Her When She Told Him She Wants To Bleed In WWE’s First Women’s Cage Match Against Lita