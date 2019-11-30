AEW News: Tony Khan Looking to Make Chicago a Regular Thanksgiving Venue, No Joey Janela/Kip Sabian Feud Planned

– Tony Khan is seeking to make Chicago a regular location for AEW on Thanksgiving, as well as Labor Day. The WON reports that while the idea of running Chicago right after WWE was there for four nights didn’t make a lot of sense on the surface, Khan wants to make both holidays traditional nights for the city.

– The site also notes that there are currently no plans for a feud between Joey Janela and Kip Sabian. There was speculation that the company might run the feud after Penelope Ford kissed Sabian at Full Gear after Janela’s loss to Shawn Spears and said, “Why be bad when you can be superbad?” which was a reference to her being “The Bad Girl” when she was teamed with Janela. However, the Newsletter says that was an ad lib from Ford and as of now, the feud is not in the cards.