AEW News: Pabst Blue Ribbon Ad Airs During Dynamite, Max Caster Off Beyond Wrestling Show

– Pabst Blue Ribbon aired a commercial during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. As noted last week, Pabst offered to step in as a sponser after Domino’s threatened to withdraw over the Nick Gage vs. Chris Jericho match. You can see the ad below, which features Matt Cardona, as well as a statement from PBR Brand Manager Corey Smale:

“We are proud to support independent wrestling, and debut Pabst Blue Ribbon’s first ever cable advert with the Michael Jordan of wrestling figure collecting and GCW world champion, Matt Cardona. Matt’s embodiment of having fun and betting on yourself is what independent wrestling and Pabst Blue Ribbon are all about. We work directly with creatives, artists, and athletes like Matt, which allows us to move quickly, like producing this commercial in-house to air within 4 days. It’s fast and furious and fun. #MajorPBR forever.”

– Max Caster is no longer set to compete for Beyond Wrestling tomorrow. Beyond Wrestling announced that Caster will no longer be appearing on Thursday’s show and now Wheeler Yuta will face Slade in a non-title match.

Caster got in hot water online for his rap on this week’s AEW Dark, which was quickly edited out. Beyond Wrestling has not given an official reason as to why Caster was pulled.