Tony Khan Addresses Controversial Max Caster Rap Segment From AEW Dark

– During today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the controversial rap segment on last night’s AEW Dark. During the segment, which was later edited out of AEW Dark, Max Caster did a freestyle rap where he made references to Olympic gymnast and medalist Simone Biles and the infamous Duke lacrosse rape scandal.

Caster was part of an eight-man tag team match where he teamed up with Matt Hardy, Anthony Bowens, and The Blade against The Varsity Blonds and the Sydal Brothers. During his freestyle, he also made a vulgar remark to Julia Hart.

Addressing the controversial segment, Tony Khan described the lyrics as “terrible” and said he was not there when the segment was being filmed. He also noted that the offensive lyrics should’ve been caught and removed during the editing process.

Additionally, Khan noted that he now plans to take over the editing process for AEW Dark and Elevation. Khan stated the following:

“Speaking of Dark, last night on Dark, Max Caster’s rap was terrible. I was not out there in the moment when he did it. It was not during Dynamite. I was out back when Max said this rap. I had not heard it until last night, truthfully. In the editing process, it should have been caught. We downloaded — oh, sorry — deleted the episode and reposted it with that edited out, but it shouldn’t have aired. I put such tight controls on Dynamite, and this would never have happened there because Max’s raps, I have always gone over them with him. And frankly, every segment on Dynamite, I don’t script or write wrestler’s promos, but the bullet points I give. So, in this case, it shouldn’t have happened, and what will happen going forward is I will take over the editing of Dark and Elevation myself. I was already editing Dynamite and Rampage, and I do a lot. Now, I will also be editing Dark and Elevation. So, it’s unfortunate that it came to that.”

An audio clip of Tony Khan discussing the segment is available below:

If using the above quotes, please credit Tony Khan on Busted Open Radio, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.