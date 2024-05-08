– During a recent interview with Sunday Night’s Main Event, AEW’s Don Callis explained why he encourages people to be selfish with their wrestling careers. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Don Callis on encouraging people to be selfish:On AEW allowing him to be himself: “What I do, and it took me over 30 years to get here, and I credit Tony Khan and AEW for allowing me to be myself. I don’t have a character. This is me. I legitimately have a disdain for wrestling fans. I disdain pro wrestling as an industry. I just happen to be very good at it and I happen to be able to write history as I do it. For me, it’s fun. For other people, maybe they don’t like to see it. There is a fundamental disconnect.”

On what he told Swerve Strickland when he won the World Title: “People need to be more selfish. I told Swerve Strickland when he won the World Title. ‘Let me give you a little advice, from someone who knows, from someone who has managed multiple world champions, be selfish. Look out for Swerve, don’t worry about anybody else. The minute you start worrying about other people, you’re a loser.'”