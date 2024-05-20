Maya World Reflects On Facing Athena At December ROH TV Taping

Maya World battled Athena at a ROH TV taping back in December, and she recently reflected on the experience. World was trained by Athena and faced her in a Proving Ground match on the December episode of ROH TV. She recently spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan about the match.

“Yeah, working that match with Athena was probably one of the matches that everybody, after that match, everybody’s eyes were on me type thing,” World said. “I was just so excited that I got to get that opportunity, especially with her, because she is one of the people who have mentored me. She is one of my trainers. She and I went out there and I showed exactly what I can do against one of the best in the world. So that was really exciting for me. Thankfully, it was in Dallas. So the nerves, they were there and so I walked out. A lot of people knew who I was since we’re in my home city. So it was good.”

She continued, “But yeah, June 15th, the epic in Grand Prairie, Texas, Metroplex Wrestling. I finally get that rematch. I feel like, not that I took it lightly the first match, but that I had just so much respect for who I was across the ring from that I wasn’t. I wasn’t on my AM as much as I should have been. So I’m just, I’m just excited for this rematch because, because now like the respect is out the window, you know, like she blindsided me after our match last time. So now it’s just me and I’m just ready to face one of the best in the world and prove that one day I can be that.”

World will again faced Athena, this time at Metroplex Wrestling next month on June 15th.