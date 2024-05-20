AEW News: Matt Sydal Hypes Dynamite Match With Konosuke Takeshita, Shane Taylor Sends Message To Mark Briscoe

May 19, 2024 | Posted by

– Matt Sydal will face Konosuke Takeshita on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and he took to Twitter to hype up the match. Sydal posted to his account to promote the match on Wednesday’s show, writing:

“Future IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Matt Sydal gonna kick the takeS**T out of Don Callis’ heavyweight hentai.”

– Shane Taylor has the ROH World Title in his sights, and he sent a message to champion Mark Briscoe on Twitter. The Shane Taylor Promotions boss wrote: