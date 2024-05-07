Bully Ray Critiques How AEW Is Presenting Katsuyori Shibata

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Chris Jericho vs. Katsuyori Shibata last week on AEW Dynamite in an FTW Rules Match. You can see some highlights below (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on Jericho vs. Shibata: “I thought it was entertaining. Now I’m gonna say something that’s going to piss off a lot of AEW fans. … Shibata might be a great pro wrestler but he’s boring as hell.”

On how AEW is presenting Katsuyori Shibata: “Here’s where I’m really going to piss people off — AEW is treating Shibata like the WWE would treat Shibata. They’re making him ‘entertaining.’ Whether that’s him using Siri to do the talking for him, which always gets a pop out of me, [or] tonight with the match against Jericho. FTW Rules basically mean the rules are: there ain’t no rules.”

On Shibata showing some personality: “I’m finally seeing some personality out of Shibata.”