Shawn Michaels Confirms Alicia Taylor Is Headed To WWE Smackdown

Shawn Michaels has confirmed that NXT announcer Alicia Taylor is getting called up to Smackdown. It was reported on Monday that Taylor was getting called to NXT while Mike Rome would be taking on the role on NXT.

Michaels posted to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm the news, writing:

“An irreplaceable part of the soundtrack for countless unforgettable #WWENXT moments, and now she’s bringing her unending passion to #SmackDown. @AliciaTaylorNXT, thank you for everything you’ve brought to the #NXTUniverse… and congratulations on your next step! #WeAreNXT”