Another WWE NXT Callup Revealed

Once it was reported that Mike Rome would be announcing in WWE NXT again, a role he held between 2016 and 2019, it led to fans wondering what WWE would do with Alicia Taylor, who has served as NXT’s ring announcer for the past few years.

Fightful Select reported today that Taylor is set for her own callup to the main roster. She had done some announcing for main roster shows in the past. Now with Rome gone, she’s on her way up. She’s been ring announcing for the company since 2019.

As it stands now, it’s unclear which main roster brands Alicia and Samantha Irvin will ring announce for.