Max Caster Rap Referencing Simon Biles, Duke Lacrosse Rape Allegations Edited Out of AEW Dark

Max Caster’s rap on tonight’s episode of AEW Dark was edited out following its initial livestream, apparently due to references to Simon Biles and the infamous Duke lacrosse rape allegations. Caster, who was part of an eight-man tag team match, delivered a rhyme on the way to the ring in which he referenced Biles’ withdrawal from several Olympic events due to mental health issues and the 2006 allegations that three members of the Duke lacrosse team sexually assaulted a woman. The charges were later dropped and the three men declared falsely accused by North Carolina Attorney General (now Governor) Roy Cooper.

You can see a clip of the rap below, which did not go over well at all on social media. The video has been edited out of the AEW Dark video.