Brian Myers Doesn’t Care If Chris Jericho Uses ‘The Learning Tree’

– During a recent interview with Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard, TNA wrestler Brian Myers was asked about Chris Jericho using “The Learning Tree” as part of his gimmick in AEW. Myers previously had his own stable in TNA (formerly Impact Wrestling) called The Learning Tree. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Brian Myers on Chris Jericho using The Learning Tree: “Here‘s my thoughts on that. When that was said or whatever on television, I was on a family vacation, about as disconnected from wrestling and my phone as I’ve been in years, having a wonderful time. My timeline and mentions blew up, and I couldn’t have given a f***ing s*** about it, so there’s your answer. I don’t give a s***.”

On how he never trademarked the term: “I never trademarked it. If Chris wants it, he can have it. We have the same f***ing trademark lawyer. He can have at it. The Learning Tree in TNA Wrestling was super fun and something I thought was really growing and clicking and being a very entertaining part of the show. But ultimately, it doesn’t matter to me because The System right now is literally the biggest thing on the show, so what do I care about The Learning Tree?”

Myers also noted that while he had fun with the group, he’s moved on from The Learning Tree. Myers is currently one half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions with The System’s Eddie Edwards.