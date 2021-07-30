wrestling / News

Pabst Blue Ribbon Offers To Sponsor AEW After Domino’s Threatens To Pull Out

July 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho Nick Gage AEW Dynamite Fight For the Fallen

As we previously reported, Domino’s Pizza was not happy with the no rules match that aired on AEW Dynamite, particularly since one of their ads just happened to air after Nick Gage cut Chris Jericho open with a pizza cutter. They noted that they are “assessing our advertising presence” on the program. If Domino’s does back out, it seems another brand has stepped up. Pabst Blue Ribbon took to Twitter to offer their services as a sponsor for the show, even taking shots at Domino’s in the process. Tony Khan is now following the brand on Twitter.

