Domino’s ‘Assessing Advertising’ After AEW Dynamite Pizza Cutter Attack

Domino’s Pizza is concerned that people are being attacked with pizza cutters on AEW Dynamite, and they have issued a statement about it. Last night’s show saw Nick Gage use a pizza cutter to slice Chris Jericho’s head open in the main event. Immediately after, a split-screen had a Domino’s ad which many imagined was an intentional placement between Domino’s and AEW/TNT.

As it turns out, that’s not the case. Front Office Reports says that no such collaboration happened, and Domino’s gave a statement saying they are considering their advertising on the show:

“We share the concerns expressed about this incident and the content of this TV-14 rated program, and are assessing our advertising presence on it going forward.”