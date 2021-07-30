wrestling / News

Domino’s ‘Assessing Advertising’ After AEW Dynamite Pizza Cutter Attack

July 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho Nick Gage AEW Dynamite Fight For the Fallen

Domino’s Pizza is concerned that people are being attacked with pizza cutters on AEW Dynamite, and they have issued a statement about it. Last night’s show saw Nick Gage use a pizza cutter to slice Chris Jericho’s head open in the main event. Immediately after, a split-screen had a Domino’s ad which many imagined was an intentional placement between Domino’s and AEW/TNT.

As it turns out, that’s not the case. Front Office Reports says that no such collaboration happened, and Domino’s gave a statement saying they are considering their advertising on the show:

“We share the concerns expressed about this incident and the content of this TV-14 rated program, and are assessing our advertising presence on it going forward.”

