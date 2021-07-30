wrestling / News
Domino’s ‘Assessing Advertising’ After AEW Dynamite Pizza Cutter Attack
Domino’s Pizza is concerned that people are being attacked with pizza cutters on AEW Dynamite, and they have issued a statement about it. Last night’s show saw Nick Gage use a pizza cutter to slice Chris Jericho’s head open in the main event. Immediately after, a split-screen had a Domino’s ad which many imagined was an intentional placement between Domino’s and AEW/TNT.
As it turns out, that’s not the case. Front Office Reports says that no such collaboration happened, and Domino’s gave a statement saying they are considering their advertising on the show:
“We share the concerns expressed about this incident and the content of this TV-14 rated program, and are assessing our advertising presence on it going forward.”
Still losing my mind over Nick Gage with the pizza cutter then DOMINOS WITH THE PIZZA CUTTER?! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/DVzEN7so4S
— ⌨️ Patches Chance 💖💜💙 (@patcheschance) July 29, 2021