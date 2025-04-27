wrestling / News
AEW News: Pre-Sale Code For Glasgow Debut, Shane Taylor Promotions On Hey! (EW)
April 27, 2025 | Posted by
– AEW debuts in Glasgow, Scotland in August and the pre-sale code is online. PWInsider reports that the pre-sale code for tickets to the August 20th show is AEWVIP. You can get tickets here.
– The latest episode of Hey! (EW) features Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty, as you can see below:
