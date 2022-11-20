wrestling / News

AEW Revolution 2023 Date and Location Confirmed

November 20, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

Tony Khan confirmed during the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum on Saturday night that AEW Revolution will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on March 5th, 2023.

Revolution will mark AEW’s first PPV at the Chase Center after making their California debut in June of this year.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Revolution, Ashish

More Stories

loading