AEW Road to Atlantic City Previews World Title Match, More

February 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

This week’s AEW Dynamite features a World Title match between Hangman Page and Lance Archer plus more, and the “Road To” preview is online. You can see the video below from AEW, which looks at the build to the Texas Deathmatch between Archer and Page as well as the rivalry between QT Marshall and HOOK, Brandi Rhodes’ issues with Dan Lambert & Paige VanZant, plus more:

