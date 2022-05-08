wrestling / News
AEW News: Clip of Tony Khan on Swerve City Podcast, Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog
May 8, 2022 | Posted by
– Tony Khan was a guest on the Swerve City Podcast recently, and a clip from the appearance is online. You can see the video below:
– Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog, titled “The Journey Back Home,” is online and can be seen below:
More Trending Stories
- Dana White Recalls Vince McMahon Berating Him Over Text After Meeting With US President
- More Notes On Talent Not Backstage At This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Backstage Spoiler on Imminent Return to Impact Wrestling
- Tay Conti Responds To Scorpio Sky’s Shot At Her From AEW Rampage, Sky’s Girlfriend Responds