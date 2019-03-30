wrestling / News
AEW Women’s Roster Makes Surprise Appearance at RISE Legendary
– The women of All Elite Wrestling made a surprise appearance at RISE’s Legendary show on Friday night. As you can see below, Brandi Rhodes and the women of AEW made an appearance at the end of the show on FITE TV to make a save for Kylie Rae, who defeated Mercedes Martinez in the main event for the Phoenix of RISE Championship. Rae ended up on the end of a beat-down by a group led by Zoe Lucas, leading to Rhodes, Dr. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, and Allie coming out to make the save.
Baker, Rose, and Rae will be competing in a match at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25th.
.@IamKylieRae does it! #RISEonFITE
➡️ https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/lGj4eB1iXi
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) March 30, 2019
What @ZoeLucasPro wants, @ZoeLucasPro gets. And Zoe is taking that title right now! #RISEonFITE
➡️ https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/hPG4lyLzhM
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) March 30, 2019
.@AEWrestling's @TheBrandiRhodes, Dr. @RealBrittBaker and @NylaRoseBeast are here! #RISEonFITE
➡️ https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/XqpFc9XrwP
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) March 30, 2019
A hug from @IamKylieRae to @NylaRoseBeast might not be enough to make them friends, but the ladies of @AEWrestling stand tall! #ThankYouKylie #RISEonFITE
➡️ https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/JC8QeUMTU6
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) March 30, 2019
#RISEonFITE #RISELegendary #AEW pic.twitter.com/72FTnhJe2n
— Wrestling Hullabaloo (@WHullabaloo) March 30, 2019
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Goes on Date With New Woman (Pic)
- AIW Owner Reveals Hilarious Reaction by Scott Steiner to Being Booked Against Swoggle
- Latest On WrestleMania Plans for John Cena and Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin Match
- WWE Attempting To Block Independent Wrestling From Tampa Area During Wrestlemania Weekend Next Year