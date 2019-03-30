AEW Women’s Roster Makes Surprise Appearance at RISE Legendary

– The women of All Elite Wrestling made a surprise appearance at RISE’s Legendary show on Friday night. As you can see below, Brandi Rhodes and the women of AEW made an appearance at the end of the show on FITE TV to make a save for Kylie Rae, who defeated Mercedes Martinez in the main event for the Phoenix of RISE Championship. Rae ended up on the end of a beat-down by a group led by Zoe Lucas, leading to Rhodes, Dr. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, and Allie coming out to make the save.

Baker, Rose, and Rae will be competing in a match at AEW Double or Nothing on May 25th.