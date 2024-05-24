AEW’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals Happening On July 10

AEW’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament will be returning this year, although the company has yet to officially announce it. The Calgary Herald reports that the finals of the tournament will happen on July 10 in Calgary. Martha Hart will once again appear to congratulate the winners.

In the story, Martha noted that she trusted AEW to “highlight, promote, and honor Owen’s wrestling legacy.”

She concluded: “We are now working together to ensure that legacy continues.”

Chris Jericho added: “We’ve worked with Martha, to have him shown in a positive, respectful light, as an influential talent. It’s great for Owen’s legacy and for the foundation, and that’s what Martha always cared about. Through the foundation, she was able to take this horrible tragedy and turn it into a huge positive. We wanted to build on that.”

Previous men’s and women’s tournament winners include Britt Baker, Adam Cole, Willow Nightingale and Ricky Starks.