AJ Styles and Omos Win RAW Tag Team Titles At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)

We have new tag team champions in AJ Styles & Omos, as the 7’3″ 400lb juggernaut made his debut at Wrestlemania and won with ease. The New Day, the now-former champions, spent the majority of the match isolating AJ Styles and keeping him from tagging in the giant. However AJ eventually broke away and tagged in Omos, who dominated both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, pinning Kofi to win the titles.

This ends the New Day’s reign at 26 days. The two originally began their title reign on the March 15th episode of RAW, defeating Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander. You can follow along with our live coverage of the show here.