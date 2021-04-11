wrestling / News
AJ Styles and Omos Win RAW Tag Team Titles At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)
We have new tag team champions in AJ Styles & Omos, as the 7’3″ 400lb juggernaut made his debut at Wrestlemania and won with ease. The New Day, the now-former champions, spent the majority of the match isolating AJ Styles and keeping him from tagging in the giant. However AJ eventually broke away and tagged in Omos, who dominated both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, pinning Kofi to win the titles.
This ends the New Day’s reign at 26 days. The two originally began their title reign on the March 15th episode of RAW, defeating Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander. You can follow along with our live coverage of the show here.
It's #WrestleMania… WE GOTTA FEEL THE POWER!!!!@TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins take on @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos RIGHT NOW! @WWEBigE
▶️ https://t.co/4s81ZgavHC pic.twitter.com/NK8pHDXHdP
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 11, 2021
👀#WrestleMania @AJStylesOrg @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/py4g3na84E
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 11, 2021
🎺🥞🦄🎺🥞🦄#WrestleMania @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/LaorLWCQYu
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
😱🥞😱🥞@TrueKofi takes to the sky! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/V2QxWfJOAm
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 11, 2021
HERE. WE. GO.#WrestleMania @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/YhWQMvicUh
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
The best offense is a good defense, but will it pay off for @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins?
Stream #WrestleMania on @PeacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/Wp5S57WLnr pic.twitter.com/I6GmIys5No
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
We have no words.😱#WrestleMania @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/JSMiUwxNta
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 11, 2021
#AndNEW #WWERaw Tag Team Champions!!!#WrestleMania @AJStylesOrg @TheGiantOmos pic.twitter.com/Kzxsmp1o03
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos
- Edge On Rejecting Idea To End The Undertaker’s Streak At WrestleMania 24, Flaming Table Spot In WrestleMania 22 Match With Mick Foley
- Triple H Reveals How He Wants To Retire As In-Ring Performer, Which WWE Stars He’d Want To Wrestle
- Backstage Details On Whether John Cena, Brock Lesnar, & Goldberg Could Appear At WrestleMania 37