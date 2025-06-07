wrestling / News

AJPW’s Taishin Nagao Out of Action After Bus Collision

June 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AJPW Taishin Nagao Image Credit: AJPW

– All Japan Pro-Wrestling (AJPW) announced that top wrestler, Taishin Nagao, is out of action due to an injury he sustained after being hit by a bus on Saturday, May 31. According to AJPW’s announcement, Nagao was immediately taken to a hospital, where he’s said to be undergoing treatment.

As a result, Nagao will be out of action for the time being. There are no other details available on the nature of his injuries or how long he’s expected to be out of action.

