Aleah James Praises Noam Dar For Helping Out Talent He Works With

Aleah James recently talked about her boyfriend, NXT Heritage Cup Noam Dar, and how much he does to help out the talent he works with in WWE. James spoke with Fightful and put over Dar’s work with other stars, noting that he wants to elevate his colleagues.

“So helpful. I feel like I sometimes even underestimate how helpful it is,” she said. “Because to me, now, it’s just normal. So if I have a question about anything, he’ll know the answer and it’ll either be from experience or an educated guess or he’s able to find out the answer for me. To have someone like that who wants to help—not just me, but everyone who he works with, he’s always wanting to help—and to have the knowledge and the experience at such a young age, and who’s still doing the job and still able to do it at a high level, that’s a unique kind of brain to be able to pick. So I’m always grateful for that, definitely.”

James was a part of WWE in NXT UK until the company went on hiatus, and became a free agent in July.