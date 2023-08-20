Alec Price Discusses His IWTV Title Win, Plans To Defend It Around the World

Alec Price is the IWTV Champion, and he recently discussed his plans for the title and more. Price spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and talked about his goals fot the championship, his win and more. You can see the highlights below:

On his goals for his title reign: “My name was being thrown around in people’s mouths and I didn’t appreciate it because you didn’t even ask me. I’ve had the title for a couple of days, I told everyone before I got the strap that I wanted to make it the biggest and baddest title in the business. The fact that I have to sit here and explain myself on social media, I already told you that I’m going to make this title go off. I’m going to have to. This title is going to have a name with me. It’s going to be the biggest prize in Indie wrestling. I’m going to take this all around the world. Tell the promotions on IWTV that if they want me, I will fly to them right now. Stop talking, let’s do it. I want to be the best IWTV Champion I can be. If I’m gonna do that, I have to go on every product all around the country and all around the world. Hit me up. My DMs and booking email is open.

“I want to establish this as the biggest and baddest thing. This title is supposed to be the biggest gold. The IWTV World Championship is supposed to have representation on every single part of this country. I don’t think it got devalued, but I don’t think the past four champions did anything with it. I think people are dancing around the fact that when you have this belt, you are the top guy and there is a target on your back. The past year and a half, two years, I was putting on. I wrestled 107 matches last year, more than half on IWTV. Every time I’ve gotten an opportunity or almost had an opportunity, they pulled it from under me. Disrespect to all the past champions. If they want the smoke, let’s go. They aren’t on my level. I don’t care about Jonathan Gresham. I don’t care about Wheeler Yuta. I don’t care about Orange Cassidy. I don’t care about Kris Statlander. I don’t care about any of these past champions. Tracy Williams, AC Mack, Krule or Tremont. I care about me and bringing this title up.”

On wanting to defend the title around the world: “It needs to be everywhere. This belt is supposed to have representation. It’s like the NWA belt back in the day. When you are the champion, you are the champion, and you should be on every single promotion or territory there is and defending the belt and putting it up against their best guys. Titus Alexander is number two? Bring him on. Krule? I already told him what’s up. He wants me to come to him. Get out of my face, he’s just afraid.”

On Krule claiming to be the “true” IWTV Champion: “He can carry around his belt like the play champion that he is. That’s fine. I actually won this belt. He won his belt and got hurt. It sucks, it’s sad, but it’s wrestling. You weren’t there to defend the belt, you vacate the title. It doesn’t mean you’re still the champion. He wants to show up at Americanrana like I’m afraid of him. I’ve seen bigger monsters my whole life. Krule is not scary to me. There is no controversy. I’m the real IWTV Champion. If he wants to find me, I’m right here.”