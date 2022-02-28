Alex Zayne Injured in GCW The Coldest Winter Deathmatch, Undergoes Surgery

Alex Zayne had to undergo emergency surgery after sustaining a ruptured globe in his deathmatch at GCW The Coldest Winter. Zayne, who faced Jimmy Lloyd in the match, posted to twitter to note that he sustained the eye injury during the match and is out of surgery, which went well.

Zayne also posted some graphic pictures of his various injuries from the event. You can see those if you so desire in the second tweet below. He wrote:

“Update: I’m out of surgery, drowsy af, someone drugged my Baja blast. Doc said it went well. Time will tell. Thank you all so much for all the love and well wishes. These peanut butter crackers taste nothing like Taco Bell.” “Update: they had to give me some stitches before they could move forward on the eye situation. Have a Ruptured Globe, heading into surgery for that and to, of course, remove the glass from my eye. Should be in there soon. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. #GCWColdest”

On behalf of 411, best wishes to Zayne for a quick and full recovery.

