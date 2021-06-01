Alexander Wolfe Was Not Aware Of Contract Not Being Extended Before Imperium Split

Alexander Wolfe says that he was not aware he was exiting the company ahead of his split from Imperium on NXT. As previously reported, Wolfe was not that his contract was not being extended as part of the company’s recent budget cuts. Wolfe told Fightful Select that the news came as a surprise to him, but that he had told WWE that he would prefer to return to Europe and work for them there.

Wolfe noted that he’d had some quick discussions with Triple H months ago before his contract was up but had not heard back from them until he was informed his contract would not be extended. Wolfe said late last month that he is grateful for his time in the company and has “had a plan B for a long time, which I am now tackling.”

Wolfe was written out of NXT storylines via an attack by Imperium on the May 18th episode of NXT, just before his exit.