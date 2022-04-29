Alicia Atout On Why She Re-Signed With MLW, Fans’ Reaction To Her Character

Alicia Atout has re-signed with MLW, and she talked about her decision to do so in a recent interview. As noted, Atout has signed a new deal with the company and she spoke with Fightful for a new interview talking about the deal and more. You can see some highlights below:

On the weeks leading up to the deal being signed: “Yes, so, I can’t get into specifics in terms of how much time is left and what not. But I did have a little more time left on the first ever contract I signed with MLW. Myself and the company both are realizing, ‘Oh, this is coming to an end. So let’s figure out what we are going to do.’ So, they came up to me, they were very forward about it. Said, ‘Hey, we want to re-sign you. We want to have you as part of this ever growing brand. [Continue to, of course, keep the Clout Couple everything—‘ which we already are.]. It just got to the point where I was having offers from different spots and interest and I was thinking, ‘What do I do going forward?’ It just makes sense to stay with MLW. They’ve treated me so well. I love what I get to do there. I love the majority of the people in the back. Obviously I have some issue with some, but they already know that. They stay away now.”

On why she re-signed with MLW: “It’s always been a good community and I like that I have the freedom to do what I want there in terms of what I say and do. So, that’s always been fantastic because most brands you don’t have that freedom and that can get very aggravating. I signed once again with them. I’m very excited about it. I can’t wait to continue to keep kicking ass there and I can also do all my other projects. So, whether the Worsties or Knotfest or a couple of other brands that I’m talking to that are very big. It allows me to do everything I like, so I’m very grateful for that.”

On the fans’ reaction to her on-screen work with RIchard Holliday: “Damn awesome. It feels great. It’s so different. It’s a complete one- eighty. Seeing that the reaction has been good, no matter if they’re booing, they’re cheering, they’re screaming your name once you walk through that curtain, knowing that their reaction is there? That means everything. It lights a fire under you to go out there and perform to your best every single time and really put on a show while making your mark. Knowing that’s working for the fans along with the people who hired me and brought me into this brand, it feels great. It really does.”