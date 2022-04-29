More Details On Alicia Atout’s New Deal With MLW

As previously reported, Alicia Atout sign a new multi-year deal with Major League Wrestling. Atout confirmed the news with Fightful Select, which noted her contract was originally set to expire at the end of the year.

Atout said that she pitched working as a performer eight months before the angle started in MLW. She originally worked as an interviewer. Atout told Court Bauer about it, who said they would “circle back” and eventually it happened. While she still worked as an interviewer, she knew that she could also be an on-screen talent. She said that wrestlers like EJ Nduka, Alex Kane, Emilio Sparks and others talked to her backstage after the angle, which surprised most of the locker room.