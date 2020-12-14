All Star Rumble Announced For STARDOM 10th Anniversary Show

STARDOM has announced that the All Star Rumble will happen at their upcoming 10th Anniversary show, as well as the one-night-only return of Yuzuki Aikawa. This will be her first match since 2013.

The post on Twitter reads: “March 3, 2021 Stardom is at Nippon Budokan!

The first announced match is the All Star Rumble, which will feature the one night return of Yuzupon Yuzuki Aikawa!

Stardom OG wrestlers, joshi legends and more will be in the Rumble! You won’t know who comes thru the curtain next!”