Allysin Kay Claims Tessa Blanchard Is Trying to Find Dirt and ‘Spread Lies’ About Her, Shares DM Photos

– NWA World women’s champ Allysin Kay has posted some new allegations regarding Tessa Blanchard on Twitter today. As previously reported, Impact Wrestling World champ Tessa Blanchard recently released a statement and denied the recent allegations against her made by Kay and others. According to Allysin, Blanchard is attempting to spread lies about her.

Allysin wrote on Twitter, “I said what I had to say so I’d love to move on, but I just got several msgs about @Tess_Blanchard trying to spread lies. Unfortunately for you, I’ve built my 11-yr reputation on being respectful. Instead of owning up to your mistakes, you lie, scheme & prove you haven’t changed.”

She later followed that up with another tweet, writing, “This is one reason people don’t speak up. It’s also one of the reasons I felt I needed to be the one to do so. I have a thick skin, there’s no dirt on me, I have a large platform & amt of colleagues who vouch for me. I’ll gladly absorb this frontline of idiocy to shield my friend.”

Her initial tweet contained screenshots of messages she received from a friend with a direct message from another source showing what could be a direct message sent by Tessa Blanchard. The friend alleged that Blanchard is trying to “dig up dirt” on Kay.

The alleged message from Blanchard read, “I’m trying to convince an IMPACT employee to talk to you about Allysin Kay. Apparently she was a huge bully in TNA. He won’t talk to me cause the link would be apparent. But he’s thinking of talking to someone else. Would you be interested?” An unknown source then passed this message along to the friend of Allysin Kay.

The person who passed along the alleged message from Blanchard to Allysin Kay’s friend wrote, “I got this dm. I think Tessa is trying to shop stuff to take her down.” After Kay’s friend said she would let Kay know about the issue, the person sending the DM stated, “For Sure. The timing just seems off and I’ve never heard of her being a bully from anyone.” You can check out those tweets and messages below.

