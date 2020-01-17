Allysin Kay Responds to Tessa Blanchard Statement, Calls Her a Liar and ‘Scumbag’

– Allysin Kay isn’t letting Tessa Blanchard’s denial of allegations she threw a racial slur at La Rosa Negra go uncontested. As reported yesterday, Blanchard took to her Twitter account to issue a statement denying the allegations by Kay — backed up by Chelsea Green and acknowledged by Rosa — that she spat in Rosa’s face and used the N-word during a verbal altercation in 2017. Blanchard said that she “absolutely did not use that word. That word is not in my vocabulary. That word is not in my heart. Racism is not in my heart.”

Kay has now responded to the statement, posting to Twitter and calling Blanchard “not only a racist, but a liar and an undeniable scumbag”: