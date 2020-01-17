wrestling / News
Allysin Kay Responds to Tessa Blanchard Statement, Calls Her a Liar and ‘Scumbag’
– Allysin Kay isn’t letting Tessa Blanchard’s denial of allegations she threw a racial slur at La Rosa Negra go uncontested. As reported yesterday, Blanchard took to her Twitter account to issue a statement denying the allegations by Kay — backed up by Chelsea Green and acknowledged by Rosa — that she spat in Rosa’s face and used the N-word during a verbal altercation in 2017. Blanchard said that she “absolutely did not use that word. That word is not in my vocabulary. That word is not in my heart. Racism is not in my heart.”
Kay has now responded to the statement, posting to Twitter and calling Blanchard “not only a racist, but a liar and an undeniable scumbag”:
You can try to babyface the fans, but the majority of our peers know Rosa’s story is true and that’s what matters.
I really hope that one day the other two witnesses of this incident come forward and further expose you as not only a racist, but a liar and an undeniable scumbag. https://t.co/FSXZhiEQaY
— Allysin Kay (@Sienna) January 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Details On Two Names That Will Be In Houston On Royal Rumble Weekend (Possible Spoilers)
- David Benoit Discusses His Father, Chris Benoit, Having CTE, If He Ever Saw Signs, Wanting WWE To Remember Him, Getting Banned by WWE For Wearing AEW Shirt
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Goldberg’s Issues With Scott Hall in 1999, Says Hall Was Tough to Be Around At That Time
- Booker T Says Tessa Blanchard’s Impact World Title Win Is the Worst Idea in Wrestling History