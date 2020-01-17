Tessa Blanchard Denies Using Racial Slur in New Statement on Controversy

– Tessa Blanchard has spoken about about the recent allegations that she called fellow wrestler La Rosa Negra a racial slur in 2017. Blanchard, who previously denied using the slur, posted to her Twitter account and denied the report.

In the post, which you can see below, Blanchard wrote:

“Over the last week, I have been accused of calling a fellow wrestler a racial slur. To read this allegation has been personally upsetting. To be clear, I absolutely did not use that word. That word is not in my vocabulary. That word is not in my heart. Racism is not in my heart. Yet I know many people have to deal with racism in a way I will never have to. Racism is an awful part of American history, and it is equally awful that it’s still part of our society today. “While I did not do what was claimed, I stand ready to use my platform to support the fight against racism however I can.”

After Allysin Kay first made the accusation, several wrestlers including Shanna and Renee Michelle spoke out to assert that the incident happened as Kay described. La Rosa Negra herself has said that she’s glad that the information had becoming public but wants to move on from it.

Blanchard did not address allegations that she has bullied other women in the past.