Amy Weber Discusses Her Photo Being On Japanese Strip Club Flyer & Being Ribbed Backstage In WWE by JBL Over It, Animosity With Carmella

In a video she posted to YouTube, former WWE talent Amy Weber discussed if the animosity towards Carmella during the Diva Search was real, and the much-talked-about story of JBL and others ribbing her backstage in WWE over her photo being on a strip club flyer in Japan. Highlights are below.

Amy Weber on if the animosity with Carmella was real: “Yes. And I’ll explain why. So I fancy myself a bit of a vigilante. And all the girls in the Diva Search were fantastic, everyone got along, we were all very supportive of one another, except for Carmella. So, she was really being mean to a lot of the other girls and I finally just had enough, and finally just told her, ‘Shut her mouth.'”

On the backstage incident where JBL and others made fun of her over her photo being on a Japanese strip club flyer: “I had been in Japan for about six months, many, many years prior to being in the WWE. I was very lucky, I had a lot of success in Japan. I did a ton of commercials, a lot of magazine covers, a lot of catalogs, and apparently, some of the guys went out one night and there was like a gentlemen’s club, and they saw this card, and they brought it back and they were kind of like, ribbing on me about it, and it was funny because it was a stolen photo. The interesting thing, the photo had already been stolen once before by a magazine, this thing called V Twin, but it was from a company called Lake Avenue that I had modeled for many, many times, they do swimwear, and lingerie, there was nothing revealing on the photo. So of course, they tried to make it seem like I worked at the club, and then people tried to put two and two together, ‘Oh, you lived in Japan, you must have worked there.’ I didn’t work there. Of course they were ribbing me, at the end of the day, listen, JBL was like a big brother to me, the guys were awesome, they turned it into a bit, I let it go, it is what it is. When you’re in the industry, people are going to steal your photos. And with the internet, everything goes and all you can do is sue them, which I did, and I did win.”

