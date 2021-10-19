wrestling / News
Announcements For By Any Means Necessary And More Set For This Week’s NWA PowerrrSurge
The NWA has announced the lineup for this week’s PowerrrSurge, featuring more announcements for By Any Means Necessary and more. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place tomorrow and airs on FITE TV:
– Billy Corgan will have some announcements for By Any Means Necessary
– Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Heartthrob Jaden
– Crimson speaks about his match with Jax Dane
– Thom Latimer vs. Tim Storm
Download the @FiteTV app and check out @nwa Power Surge tomorrow night. This is the show I made my debut on so it holds sweet spot in my heart. pic.twitter.com/wfrO0EHACm
— Rush Freeman (@TheFreakFreeman) October 18, 2021
