Announcements For By Any Means Necessary And More Set For This Week’s NWA PowerrrSurge

The NWA has announced the lineup for this week’s PowerrrSurge, featuring more announcements for By Any Means Necessary and more. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place tomorrow and airs on FITE TV:

– Billy Corgan will have some announcements for By Any Means Necessary

– Jeremiah Plunkett vs. Heartthrob Jaden

– Crimson speaks about his match with Jax Dane

– Thom Latimer vs. Tim Storm