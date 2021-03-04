Anthony Bowens of the Acclaimed Out With A Knee Injury

If you were wondering why The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens was not at AEW Dynamite last night, it was because he is injured. During the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that Bowens is out with a knee injury. This is why Max Caster has been wrestling solo matches. He defeated 10 of the Dark Order last night and will be part of the Face of the Revolution match at AEW Revolution.