Anthony Bowens Discusses Working For Tony Khan, Which AEW Stars He Seeks Advice From

The Acclaimed’s Anthony Bowens was recently interviewed by Phil Strum on Under The Ring, and he discussed a variety of topics, including his experience working for Tony Khan and which AEW stars he seeks advice from in the company. Here’s what Bowens had to say (via Fightful):

Anthony Bowens on his experience working for Tony Khan: “Tony Khan, as much as the Acclaimed hate him on screen, he’s a fantastic boss. He actually cares about his performers and he always has enthusiastic energy. You want to give your all for him because he’s so positive and passionate about the pro wrestling industry. I’m thankful I made the right choice to come to AEW. I’m not just saying that because he’s my boss, that’s truly how I feel.”

On learning from top AEW stars: “My trainer, Pat Buck, is someone I always relied on for pro wrestling information. He’s a wrestling encyclopedia. In AEW, the veterans that have come in are so giving in terms of trying to help out the younger talents. I always pick FTR’s mind, (CM) Punk, Bryan (Danielson) from time to time when he’s not busy. You pretty much have access to anything and anyone in AEW to try and get better and increase your knowledge of professional wrestling, which is pretty cool and a good asset to have. I can’t believe I’m able to do that. I can literally walk around and ask some of these people anything.”