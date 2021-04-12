Apollo Crews Isn’t Ready To Reveal His Plans For Returning WWE Star, Discusses WrestleMania 37 Win

Apollo Crews walked out of WrestleMania 37 with the Intercontinental Championship after defeating Big E, but Crews had a little help in doing so. The match saw the return of Dabba Kato, who offered an assist to Crews.

In a WWE Network exclusive, Crews was asked about Kato’s return, but he quickly turned the focus back to himself and his crowning achievement at WrestleMania.

“It does not matter. The fact is that I won the Intercontinental Championship,” Crews said. “Look at the size of this man, but don’t worry about that. You’ll find out who this is later. Right now what matters is that Apollo Crews did exactly what he said he was going to do and that is win the Intercontinental Championship. I beat Big E in his hometown. I beat Big E in front of all of his family, in front of everybody he played high school football with, in front of all of them and the best thing about it is now my ancestors can rejoice, now my family can dance. I made them proud, and now I am the Intercontinental Champion. This one, this one is for Nigeria.”

According to a previous report by PWInsider, Kato is set to be going by the name Commador Azeez after WWE filed for the trademark last week.

You can watch the full interview below.