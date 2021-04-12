wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Repackaging Raw Underground Talent

April 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE is reportedly giving a former Raw Underground star a repackaging in Dabba Kato. PWInsider reports that Kato is getting a “new direction and makeover” in anticipation of a return to TV.

The site notes that he’ll be going by Commador Azeez, a name that WWE filled a trademark for last week. No word on when we might see him make his return.

