WWE Reportedly Repackaging Raw Underground Talent
April 11, 2021 | Posted by
WWE is reportedly giving a former Raw Underground star a repackaging in Dabba Kato. PWInsider reports that Kato is getting a “new direction and makeover” in anticipation of a return to TV.
The site notes that he’ll be going by Commador Azeez, a name that WWE filled a trademark for last week. No word on when we might see him make his return.
