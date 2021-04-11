WWE Files Trademarks For No Mercy, New Ring Name

WWE has filed applications for a couple of new trademarks, one being that of a classic PPV and video game. Fightful reports that WWE applied for trademarks on April 7th for “No Mercy” and “Commander Azeez.” The latter is for a wrestler name, described as follows:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

No Mercy, which was of course the name of a PPV that began in 1999 and a beloved 2000 video game, was applied for with the following goods and services: