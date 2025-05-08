AQA Set To Make Return To the Ring Next Month

AQA is set to make her return to the ring early next month. New Texas Pro Wrestling announced that that the AEW and WWE NXT alumna will make her return at their June 1st show.

The appearance will be AQA’s first match since she battled Athena at Warrior Wrestling 23 on June 18th, 2022. She competed as AQA in several matches on AEW TV and worked as Zayda Ramier in WWE NXT.

AQA wrote on Twitter:

“…Hey y’all! But in all seriousness, it’s been a while, a little too long. Thank you for all your support then and thank you for your support now. Thank you @NewTexasPW for having me.”