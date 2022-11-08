Ari Daivari on Tony Khan Coming Up With The Trustbusters

– During a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, Ari Daivari discussed Tony Khan coming up with his Trustbusters stable and character. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“If some people remember, on a few episodes of AEW Dark I was wrestling with another guy named Invictus Khash. Very good wrestler, he’s a fellow Persian man, just like me. We kind of got put together randomly as a tag team and we were doing a couple Darks together, and it was going great. Tony shows up later and I kind of talked to him a little bit, and he just lays this whole idea on the line for me with the Trustbusters, and Parker Boudreaux, and he has ideas for other members, which turned out to be Sonny Kiss, and BSK, and it all just kind of happened one day.”