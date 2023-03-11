Arn Anderson Announces Passing of His Older Son Barrett

– AEW talent and WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson (real name Martin Lunde) announced today that his older son Barrett has passed away. He was 37 years old. He released the following statement on social media.

“Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent. Our older son Barrett passed away. I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them. Barrett was just 37.”

On behalf of 411, we send our deepest condolences to Arn Anderson and his family.