Arn Anderson Says WCW Considered Reuniting Four Horsemen In 1993, Talks Ole Anderson As Booker

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about there being talk in WCW about reuniting the Four Horsemen when Ric Flair returned to WCW from WWE in March 1993 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Ric Flair’s return promo where he put over others during his absence: “Yeah. I mean, that’s just smart. He just singled out some guys that will be involved with Flair going forward. And it doesn’t take but 30s to do that. It’s a lost art.”

On whether there was talk of reuniting the Four Horsemen in March 1993: “Yeah, and I don’t remember whose idea it was. But, you know, with the proper two guys, it could have flamed up again. Who knows? It was just to this day, I’m walking through anywhere and people are ‘Whoo-ing’ me. I don’t understand why they’re wooing me, but it’s just that close — I look at Aaron, or I look at Brock. I go, ‘Why are they wooing? I mean, that’s Flair’s gimmick.’ But it’s just they look at us being so closely together over the years, and that’s what they’re Whoo-ing… But, you know, [Ole] had made several fortunes before that. Back when he was part-owner and all that, Ole had already made a considerable fortune. And we have eight kids. You better. But he made a lot of money when he was the booker for Jim Barnett and all that. I don’t know that he made a lot, even as the booker at this particular time. There was a conversation we had about that.”

On his WCW contract and dealing with Ole Anderson as booker: “Here’s a story. Ole never if he never said ‘I’m sorry, I was wrong.’ Nothing to that. It was never wrong, he was never sorry about anything. When he took over the book, and I was stuck with this, cut my money in half, two-year contract with Watts. This is during this period. We signed that contract before we did the angle, that when my four months were up with my full contract, I would go to half pay for two years. So I went in, and I talked to Ole. I said, ‘You know, Watts killed a bunch of us. Rock, I said his deal was just to come in and not set the company on fire. But whatever money he could save them, that’s what he got paid off of. So he started cutting everybody’s money. And I said, ‘You know,’ and I told him, ‘Well, they cut mine, too? I said, ‘You know, they cut me in half. And it’s just not right. I got my lifestyle up to a certain point and worked my ass off to get in a position to earn that money.’ And he says, ‘Well, Jesus Christ, Arn, you’re making more than I do. What can I do about it?’

“Years later, it might have even been when we did the first reunion of the Horsemen, Greg Price’s show up in the same location I was just in, University Hilton in Charlotte. And for some reason, he said. ‘You know, I remember something about a conversation you and I had once when I was maybe in a position to help you, and I didn’t. And that’s one of the things that I regret.’ And you never, I expected him to say something like that. Because he did not fix my money at that time. And his response to it really was, ‘You’re making more than I am.’ ‘Well, I’m also out here wrestling 200-plus days on the road to,’ is what I wanted to say. Sure. But I didn’t. And we let it go. And that’s just one of those things, wery rarely do you see the naked underbelly of Ole Anderson? And just for that brief moment, I felt like he was sincere. ‘I could have helped you, and I didn’t. And I feel that’s one of the things I regret.’”

