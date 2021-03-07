Ashley Vox On If Impact Wrestling Has Contacted the Sea Stars For A Return

Fightful Select recently spoke with Ashley Vox, who revealed that there have been no talks with Impact Wrestling about a return to the company for the Sea Stars. The Sea Stars is Vox’s team with her sister Delmi Exo. They previously appeared for the Knockouts Tag Team Title tournament, where they lost in the first round. She said the two go with the flow and are open to whatever comes along. Vox also said she’d love to work with the NWA again and enjoyed her time there.