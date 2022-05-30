wrestling / News
Athena Comments On Her AEW Debut At Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV
Athena, formally Ember Moon in WWE, made her AEW debut at Sunday’s Double or Nothing 2022 PPV. Commenting on her big debut she posted the following on Twitter thanking fans for their warm welcome to the promotion:
“On top of the world!!! Still can’t believe last night happened. Thank you [email protected] for the extremy warm welcome. I promise you won’t be disappointed!! I’m on a whole ‘nother level now because I am #AllElite!!
#FallenGoddess #TheAlpha”
