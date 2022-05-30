wrestling / News

Athena Comments On Her AEW Debut At Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV

May 30, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Athena Image Credit: AEW

Athena, formally Ember Moon in WWE, made her AEW debut at Sunday’s Double or Nothing 2022 PPV. Commenting on her big debut she posted the following on Twitter thanking fans for their warm welcome to the promotion:

“On top of the world!!! Still can’t believe last night happened. Thank you [email protected] for the extremy warm welcome. I promise you won’t be disappointed!! I’m on a whole ‘nother level now because I am #AllElite!!
#FallenGoddess #TheAlpha”

