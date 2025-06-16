Athena Announces New All Women’s Wrestling Show

Athena is set to hold a new all-women’s wrestling show in August. The ROH Women’s World Champion announced (per Fightful) that her Metroplex Wrestling company will host the show on August 9th as the first of “a new regular women’s wrestling show” for the company.

“I’m announcing my passion project: women’s wrestling in Texas,” she said. “Now, I’m going to give all the women in Texas and around the world an opportunity to be seen, be heard, to showcase their talents like we have never before on our new, regular women’s wrestling show.”

The event will take place in Bedford, Texas at the MPX Event Center with the following names confirmed so far:

* MPX Women’s Champion Reiza Clarke

* Vert Vixen

* Hyan

* Abadon

* Masha Slamovich

