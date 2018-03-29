Austin Aries Becomes Grand Slam Champion on Impact With Grand Championship Win (Video)

– Austin Aries became the latest Grand Slam Champion in Impact Wrestling when he beat Matt Sydal For the Impact Grand Championship. Aries beat Sydal for the title after talking him into defending the championship for a shot at the World Championship.

Aries is now a Grand Slam winner in the company alongside AJ Styles, Abyss, Samoa Joe and Eric Young, and is the first to accomplish the feat with the Grand Championship. The previous winners did so via the TNA Television Championship. Video highlights from the match are below: