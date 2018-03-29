wrestling / News
Austin Aries Becomes Grand Slam Champion on Impact With Grand Championship Win (Video)
– Austin Aries became the latest Grand Slam Champion in Impact Wrestling when he beat Matt Sydal For the Impact Grand Championship. Aries beat Sydal for the title after talking him into defending the championship for a shot at the World Championship.
Aries is now a Grand Slam winner in the company alongside AJ Styles, Abyss, Samoa Joe and Eric Young, and is the first to accomplish the feat with the Grand Championship. The previous winners did so via the TNA Television Championship. Video highlights from the match are below:
.@findevan has done his scouting on @AustinAries, dodging Aries' signature dropkick after escaping a head scissors. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/Bi5S5pA3Pg
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 30, 2018
.@findevan eats nothing but knees on a standing moonsault attempt. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/e07ALEQKjj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 30, 2018
.@AustinAries turns Sydal inside out with a clothesline. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/aoIhweOFp3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 30, 2018
.@AustinAries rebounds from @findevan's knee and fires back with a discuss forearm! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/9UPHZbcXXA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 30, 2018
AND NEW IMPACT Grand Champion – @AustinAries.
The brainbuster gets the job done again and The Belt Collector is gonna need a bigger suitcase for all his gold. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/oEFh4TqT82
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 30, 2018