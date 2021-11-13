Austin Aries on Vince McMahon Being High on Him at the Time of His WWE Release

– Speaking to Chris Featherstone for Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted show, Austin Aries discussed his WWE released and why he thinks he was let go from the company. Below are some highlights from Sportskeeda:

Austin Aries on his WWE release: “I was a little surprised at the time. That being said, I kind of felt the shift. I know Vince was really high on me. He was the one who put me on WrestleMania after hearing me on commentary but then these things can be fickle. They can sour on you as fast as they like you and you kind of feel the wind shift. There could be a number of factors that played into it. I don’t know if there was one. They didn’t give me any reason. If I had any heat backstage it wasn’t anything I was aware of.”

On if WWE reached out to him again after his second stint with Impact Wrestling: “No, they did not [reach back after my second stint with IMPACT]. I think there was a wonderful experience there. I think we both got to see what the other had to offer and I just don’t think that’s a bridge that is going to be crossed again. I don’t personally really have any interest in going back there and I’m sure they probably don’t have a lot of interest in bringing in a 43 year old, under 6 foot, white guy.”